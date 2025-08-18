Lahore to launch tram service in February 2026, says Punjab govt

The Punjab government has announced that Lahore will begin its first tram service in February 2026. The route will run from Thokar to Harbanspura. Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar confirmed that the tram’s test run was successful, paving the way for the official launch next year.

Each tram will have seating for 270 passengers. The project will cost $3 million. The development is being carried out in collaboration with NESPAK and PMA officials, who recently visited China to finalize key aspects of the plan.

Minister Bilal Akbar also revealed that similar metro train services are planned for Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The Faisalabad Metro is expected to serve 300,000 commuters daily, while the Gujranwala Metro will benefit 140,000 people per day.

The Faisalabad project will cost an estimated $110 million, while the Gujranwala plan will require $50 million. These projects are part of Punjab’s broader vision to modernize public transport and improve urban mobility.

The minister added that Lahore’s increasing vehicle use is worsening air pollution. He said these eco-friendly transit systems aim to reduce environmental damage while offering efficient public transport alternatives.