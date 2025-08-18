Pakistan stock market surges to record high

The Pakistan Stock Exchange began the week on a strong note as the benchmark KSE-100 index climbed above the 148,000-point mark, reflecting improved investor confidence supported by favorable economic forecasts. At the closing bell, the index stood at 148,196.42 points, showing an impressive rise of 1,704.79 points or 1.51 percent compared with the previous trading session.

Trading activity showed broad participation as 465 companies’ shares were traded, with 290 recording gains, 162 facing declines, and 13 remaining unchanged. Investors actively targeted key sectors such as banking, energy, and cement, seizing opportunities created by recent dips in valuations. The strong performance came just after a bearish close last week when profit-taking activity had temporarily weakened sentiment.

Market enthusiasm was further boosted by Fitch Ratings’ forecast that Pakistan’s GDP growth could reach 3.5 percent by 2027 as inflation continues to ease, providing optimism for long-term economic stability. This projection, coupled with declining inflationary pressures, encouraged fresh buying momentum, especially from institutional investors who anticipate more sustainable growth in the coming years.

Overall trading volume on Monday reached 473.60 million shares, compared to 647.09 million shares in the previous session. The total value of shares traded stood at Rs32.88 billion, slightly lower than Rs40.89 billion recorded earlier. The session still marked an encouraging rebound in market activity despite lighter turnover compared with the last trading day.

Among the top performers, Aisha Steel Mill led trading with 30.02 million shares priced at Rs13.47 per share, followed by Media Times Limited with 21.70 million shares at Rs3.62, and Air Link Communication with 19.88 million shares at Rs168.04. Hoechst Pakistan Limited recorded the largest per share increase of Rs280.91, closing at Rs3,506.71, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited rose by Rs41 to close at Rs32,000.

On the losing side, PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed the steepest decline with a drop of Rs856.90 per share, closing at Rs27,814.97, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited, which shed Rs103.97 to settle at Rs8,654.09. Despite these losses, the overall market trend remained positive, and analysts expect momentum to continue as investors react to encouraging macroeconomic signals.