National efforts underway to combat floods, says Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated that helping flood victims is a national duty. He said the federal government is actively playing its role under national responsibility. Following the Prime Minister’s orders, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is in constant contact with provincial governments. Relief supplies and rescue operations are ongoing in affected areas.

During a briefing with Federal Minister for Climate Change Masood Malik and NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider, Attaullah Tarar shared that a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister reviewed flood and rescue efforts, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. He emphasized that flood management efforts continue nationwide, and coordination with provinces remains strong.

Attaullah Tarar also highlighted the NDMA’s early warning system, which regularly shares critical data with concerned authorities. He assured that the Prime Minister has instructed constant communication with provinces to provide timely relief to those impacted by floods. Meanwhile, Masood Malik urged provincial governments to shift people living near rivers and hill torrents to safer places.

Lt. Gen. Inam Haider reported that over 670 people have died and more than 1,000 injured due to rains, floods, and landslides so far. He added that more than 420 relief camps are active in affected regions. The monsoon is expected to continue until Friday, with 2 to 3 more spells predicted, while normalcy is anticipated by late September.

The NDMA chairman stressed that the government’s priority is to rescue and relocate people to safety. Damage assessments will begin after the monsoon season ends. Authorities remain vigilant as they continue their efforts to protect lives and provide assistance during this challenging period.