Fertilizer use shows mixed trends in July

Fertilizer consumption in Pakistan displayed mixed performance during July 2025 as overall nutrient offtake dropped by 12 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Fertilizer Development Centre. However, cumulative Kharif season figures for April to July reflected a modest 2.7 percent rise, showing resilience in agricultural demand despite short-term fluctuations.

Urea remained comparatively stable at 608,000 tonnes in July, showing only a marginal 0.6 percent decline from last year. In contrast, DAP consumption witnessed a sharp 34.6 percent fall, dropping to 107,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, nitrogen stood at 329,000 tonnes with a 5.7 percent decline, phosphate declined by 35.4 percent to 63,000 tonnes, and potash recorded the highest growth with a 40.7 percent rise to 2,700 tonnes.

Regionally, urea consumption showed notable variations as Balochistan recorded an increase of 42 percent, Sindh rose by 11.8 percent, while Punjab experienced a 6.6 percent decline. In comparison, DAP consumption fell across all provinces, with the steepest decline recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where usage dropped sharply by 77.5 percent during the same period.

For the cumulative Kharif season, total nutrient offtake reached 1.34 million tonnes, compared to 1.30 million tonnes in the previous year. Urea demand rose by 2 percent to 1.86 million tonnes, while DAP saw a marginal decline of 0.7 percent at 416,000 tonnes. Nitrogen use climbed 3.4 percent to 1.07 million tonnes, phosphate declined slightly by 0.4 percent to 257,000 tonnes, and potash rose 15.7 percent to 9,000 tonnes.

In terms of production, Pakistan produced 814,000 tonnes of fertilizers in July. Urea contributed 69.2 percent of this output, followed by NP at 79,000 tonnes, CAN at 76,000 tonnes, and DAP at 78,000 tonnes. Despite lower DAP usage, NFDC supply-demand projections showed a strong buffer, with urea availability at 4.25 million tonnes against a projected demand of 2.96 million tonnes and DAP supply expected to meet 739,000 tonnes of demand.

Prices also reflected global market shifts, with urea slightly declining by 0.6 percent to Rs4,425 per bag. On the other hand, DAP rose 2.1 percent to Rs13,031, NP increased 2.7 percent to Rs8,125, SSP rose 3.8 percent to Rs3,085, and CAN edged up 0.3 percent to Rs4,076. Internationally, higher urea and DAP prices in markets like China and Morocco suggested potential upward pressure on future import costs.