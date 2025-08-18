Gold price jumps by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan rose sharply on Monday, gaining Rs1,500 per tola in response to a similar increase in the international market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs357,700 per tola, up from Rs356,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1,286, now standing at Rs306,670.

International gold rates followed an upward trend as well. Gold was priced at $3,350 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a $15 rise during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged. The rate held steady at Rs4,031 per tola in the local market, showing no movement despite changes in gold prices.

Gold prices have been fluctuating frequently in recent weeks. Analysts link these changes to global market conditions, currency movements, and ongoing economic uncertainty, prompting both investors and jewelers to closely track pricing trends.