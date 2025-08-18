Finance division, not FBR, to present 2026 budget: Aurangzeb

Islamabad: In a major policy shift, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will no longer oversee Pakistan’s tax policy or budget preparation. Instead, these critical responsibilities now fall under the Finance Division, marking a significant restructuring of fiscal governance.

Speaking at a workshop titled “Unlocking Capital Market Potential for Banks”, organized by SECP and PBA, the minister confirmed that the next federal budget for FY2026-27 will be presented by the Finance Division’s tax policy office. “The FBR has nothing to do with it,” Aurangzeb emphasized, indicating a complete separation of tax policy from tax administration.

He also revealed progress on a long-awaited industrial policy, set to be announced soon. This policy, led by SAPM Haroon Akhtar, aims to provide a conducive environment for rapid industrialization. The minister stressed that strong policy foundations like tariffs, EVs, digital economy, and cashless transactions have already been set in motion to shift from stability to sustainable growth.

Focusing on tariff reforms, Aurangzeb said the government plans to gradually reduce customs duties and regulatory barriers over the next four to five years. The goal is to boost export competitiveness and end protectionist policies that benefit select industries. While some fear revenue losses, he urged a move away from “short-term thinking” to support long-term national interests. “This is not an IMF demand; it’s our own agenda,” he clarified.

The finance minister also criticized the absence of corporate leaders from the capital market workshop, noting their essential role in mobilizing funds. He proposed forming a Capital Market Development Council including SECP, SBP, PBA, corporate leaders, and provincial representatives to harness the full potential of domestic markets like the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).