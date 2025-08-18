Murree schools closed due to heavy rain

All schools in Murree have been ordered closed for the next two days as the local administration implements precautionary measures following warnings of heavy rainfall, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) announced.

The PDMA Director-General said that continuous rains have increased the risk of landslides in the hilly area, urging residents to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

So far, Murree has recorded 74 millimeters of rainfall, prompting officials to monitor roads, slopes, and residential areas closely to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of students and citizens.

Authorities emphasized that the school closure is a preventive step to avoid disruptions or emergencies caused by potential landslides and unstable terrain, especially in the high-altitude regions of Murree.

In addition, local administration teams are conducting inspections of vulnerable areas and coordinating with emergency services to respond quickly in case of any incidents due to heavy rains.

Residents have been advised to limit unnecessary travel, stay indoors during heavy downpours, and report any signs of landslides or flooding to the PDMA to ensure timely intervention by the authorities.