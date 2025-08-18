Monsoon rains and floods kill over 650 across Pakistan

Heavy monsoon rains and floods have claimed more than 650 lives across Pakistan. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shared this alarming update. Rain-related disasters began on June 26 and continue to wreak havoc. Landslides, flash floods, and accidents caused by heavy rainfall have devastated many areas. The situation remains critical in several regions.

The NDMA confirmed that 657 people have died in various rain-related incidents. These include 171 children, 94 women, and 392 men. In addition, 920 people have suffered injuries due to the ongoing disasters. Emergency services are working round the clock to assist victims. Many injured are being treated in hospitals nationwide.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the hardest-hit province, with 373 confirmed deaths. Rescue workers are searching for people still missing in the region. Punjab has reported 164 deaths, followed by Sindh with 28. Other affected areas include Balochistan with 20 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan with 32, and Azad Kashmir with 15. Islamabad has seen 8 fatalities so far.

Despite continuous rescue efforts, many areas remain inaccessible due to damaged roads. Floodwaters have swept away homes, livestock, and infrastructure. Relief teams are delivering aid where possible, but the scale of damage is vast. Thousands of people have been displaced and need urgent help. The government is calling for public cooperation and support.

As monsoon rains continue, authorities urge people to stay alert and follow safety guidelines. Weather warnings remain in place in most regions. NDMA teams are monitoring the situation and coordinating with provincial departments. The death toll may rise if weather conditions worsen. Citizens are advised to avoid risky areas and seek shelter immediately when needed.