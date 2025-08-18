Court orders case in Humaira Asghar’s murder

Investigations into actress and model Humaira Asghar’s death have taken a significant turn, as a Karachi court has ordered the registration of a formal murder case against relevant individuals.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of South Karachi directed authorities to include all involved parties, including the model’s makeup artist, in the investigation following the review of the police report and legal submissions.

The court stated that available evidence suggested a criminal offense had occurred, and ordered the recording of statements from Humaira Asghar’s family along with state officials to initiate the case formally.

Humaira Asghar’s body was discovered on July 8 in a flat at Ittihad Commercial Karachi, after the landlord broke the door due to unpaid rent, revealing that the actress had been dead for months.

Post-mortem reports indicated the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting her death occurred around eight months prior. Investigators noted that she had faced financial difficulties and her last commercial shoot was in September 2024.

Further examination revealed that chemical tests on items from her flat showed five samples contained sea salt, commonly used to reduce odor and repel insects, differing from regular kitchen salt, which may provide new leads.

Investigators also found that her phone remained active until October 2024, but no contact was made despite calls from the makeup artist, and her WhatsApp profile picture had been deleted. Police will now conduct full investigations alongside her family and question all relevant individuals to uncover the circumstances of her death.