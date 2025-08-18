Aiman Khan supports Maria B over controversial event

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan publicly supported designer Maria B after the latter raised concerns over an alleged LGBTQ-themed party in Lahore, calling the event a threat to societal values.

Taking to Instagram, Aiman Khan expressed her shock and urged followers to seek forgiveness from God, describing the gathering as alarming for the moral fabric of the country.

Maria B had shared a detailed Instagram story condemning the alleged event, calling it a platform promoting immoral activities and questioning the motives behind organizing such gatherings in Lahore.

She warned that these events aim to undermine youth, family structures, and sacred relationships, claiming that they were happening “under the nose of authorities” and linked to Pakistan’s enemies.

Drawing parallels with the controversial film Joyland, Maria B questioned whether international pressures, including UN directives to decriminalize same-sex activities, were being implemented discreetly in Pakistan.

Her statement sparked a heated debate online, with supporters praising her defense of cultural values, while critics accused her of spreading fear. Aiman Khan’s support amplified the discussion due to her large fan following.

This coverage highlights ongoing cultural debates in Pakistan, showing how public figures’ opinions can influence social discourse and bring attention to perceived threats to traditional norms.