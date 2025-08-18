Aurangzeb encourages youth, private sector to drive economy

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has urged the private sector to take an active role in boosting Pakistan’s economic stability, emphasizing that collaboration between businesses and the government is crucial for sustainable growth.

Speaking to the media after attending the “Job Fair” in Karachi on Monday, Aurangzeb praised the initiative as a promising step to create meaningful employment opportunities for young people nationwide.

He explained that events like career expos not only allow youth to meet potential employers but also help them gain practical experience, build professional networks, and explore both local and international job prospects.

The finance minister stressed that hard work, dedication, and the consistent application of skills are essential for young people to achieve personal success and contribute effectively to the national economy.

Aurangzeb highlighted that practical learning and continuous professional development are key to career advancement, and initiatives such as the Karachi job fair serve as important platforms for building competence and confidence.

Furthermore, he encouraged private companies to actively invest in youth empowerment programs, stating that nurturing young talent is vital for the country’s long-term economic stability, industrial growth, and overall societal progress.

He concluded by emphasizing that initiatives supporting youth employment are not only beneficial for individuals but also for strengthening Pakistan’s workforce, fostering innovation, and ensuring sustainable economic development in the coming years.