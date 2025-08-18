Ducky Bhai placed under remand in gambling case

Popular YouTuber Saadur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, appeared in a Lahore court on Monday in connection with promoting gambling apps and alleged fraud, prompting authorities to seek his physical remand.

The court approved a two-day physical remand of Ducky Bhai on the request of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and directed that he be produced again on August 19.

During the hearing, the duty magistrate instructed the agency to present a complete investigation report at the next session, ensuring that all findings related to the case are fully documented for the court.

Ducky Bhai’s lawyer, Zain Ali Qureshi, represented him in court, while the social media star himself has not made any public statement regarding the allegations or the ongoing investigation.

Authorities claim the YouTuber promoted gambling applications, including 1xBet and Binomo, on his YouTube channel and social media platforms, allegedly luring the public into illegal gambling and fraudulent investment schemes.

Investigators also seized Ducky Bhai’s mobile phone data and suspicious contacts after his arrest at Allama Iqbal International Airport while allegedly attempting to leave the country, and a special team is now probing his assets and financial transactions.