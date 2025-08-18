Gamescom 2025 seeks industry revival

The global games industry has gathered in Cologne this week for Gamescom 2025, hoping blockbuster titles like “GTA VI” can boost excitement and help the sector overcome recent slowdowns in growth.

Tuesday’s opening night showcased major upcoming releases, with “Black Ops 7,” the latest installment in the popular “Call of Duty” franchise, taking center stage for gamers and industry professionals alike.

Trade visitors explored exhibits on Wednesday, connecting with developers and publishers, before tens of thousands of gaming fans entered the exhibition halls from Thursday through Sunday to experience hands-on gameplay.

Nintendo returned this year after skipping 2024, promoting record Switch 2 sales, while Microsoft displayed new portable Xbox hardware planned for year-end release, though Sony chose to sit out this year’s event entirely.

Industry sentiment remains mixed, as major publishers recover profits but continue to face fallout from recent job cuts. Microsoft alone laid off around 9,000 employees, with several game cancellations and studio closures reported.

Experts highlight intense competition, as players’ attention is divided among thousands of titles, including giants like “Roblox” and “Fortnite.” Meanwhile, both Microsoft and Sony increasingly allow cross-platform game availability to reach wider audiences.

Despite rising development costs for mega-budget “AAA” games, smaller budget hits like “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” prove quality gameplay and creative design can still attract large audiences, offering hope for diverse success in the market.