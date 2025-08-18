Lahore clinches Punjab women’s hockey title

Lahore Division’s women’s hockey team triumphed at the Jashan-e-Azadi Punjab Inter-Division Women’s Hockey Championship, defeating Bahawalpur Division 5-1 in a one-sided final at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. The match showcased Lahore’s skillful play and excellent teamwork.

From the very start, Lahore dominated the field, executing superior strategies and controlling the pace of the game. Bahawalpur struggled to create opportunities, and Lahore capitalized on every chance, scoring consistently throughout the match.

Earlier in the tournament, Faisalabad Division claimed third place by defeating Sahiwal Division in a competitive match. The game highlighted Faisalabad’s resilience and tactical execution, earning them a well-deserved spot on the podium and recognition from officials.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Tansila Amir Cheema, head of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women’s Wing, Abida Tanveer, President of Punjab Women’s Hockey Association, and Secretary Rahat Khan, who applauded the players’ efforts.

During the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the teams. Lahore Division, as champions, received Rs. 300,000, while runners-up Bahawalpur Division earned Rs. 200,000. Faisalabad Division, finishing third, collected Rs. 100,000, celebrating their strong performance.

The championship highlighted the growing talent in Punjab’s women’s hockey and provided a platform for players to showcase their skills. Officials emphasized continuing support and training to strengthen the sport at regional and national levels.