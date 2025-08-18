National hockey captain meets PCB chairman

National hockey team captain Imad Shakeel Butt met Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Monday to discuss the revival of hockey in Pakistan. The meeting focused on strengthening the sport and addressing players’ concerns regarding international participation.

During the meeting, Butt congratulated Naqvi on being awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, praising his efforts in promoting sports in the country. He highlighted the importance of leadership support for the growth and recognition of hockey at national and international levels.

The captain also brought several issues to Naqvi’s attention, including challenges faced by players participating in the Hockey Pro League. He emphasized the need for proper arrangements, training, and support to ensure players perform at their best.

Both parties discussed the welfare of players, including facilities, training, and rehabilitation programs. Naqvi assured Butt that the PCB is committed to providing resources and support for the overall well-being of national hockey players.

In a significant announcement, the PCB chairman approved a reward of Rs1 million for each member of the national hockey team. This decision aims to motivate players and recognize their contributions to the sport and the country.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders agreeing to work together to revive hockey in Pakistan. Future initiatives and support programs are expected to strengthen the team and encourage young talent nationwide.