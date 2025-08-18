Sindh HC seeks explanation over police recruitment

The Sindh High Court has called for detailed responses from all parties involved in the police constable recruitment controversy, following complaints by candidates who failed the interview stage. The court issued the directive on Monday, emphasizing fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

Candidates who were unsuccessful in the interviews filed a petition challenging the alleged irregularities, claiming that the recruitment process included selections against merit. They argued that their strong written exam scores were overlooked during the evaluation stage, raising concerns about procedural fairness.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer stated that several applicants had scored up to 83 marks in the written exam but were still declared unsuccessful in interviews. Meanwhile, other candidates with as low as 44 marks reportedly advanced due to political influence, the lawyer claimed.

The court has asked the Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General (IG) Sindh, and other officials to submit a detailed response by September 2. The move signals the judiciary’s intent to closely scrutinize the recruitment process and ensure merit-based selections.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about transparency in public sector hiring, with petitioners demanding accountability and fair treatment. Legal experts believe the court’s involvement may lead to a review of interview procedures and recruitment policies in Sindh Police.

Overall, the High Court’s directive demonstrates its commitment to uphold justice and protect candidates’ rights, ensuring that merit prevails over political or external influence in critical government recruitment processes.