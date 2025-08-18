Air Canada strike disrupts global summer travel

Air Canada suspended its plan to restart flights on Sunday after flight attendants refused to end their strike, leaving thousands of passengers stranded during the peak summer travel season. The airline had earlier announced limited flight resumptions after Canada’s industrial relations board ordered cabin crew to return to work by August 17. However, the union representing workers said the strike would continue until proper negotiations resume.

The strike, involving about 10,000 flight attendants, began on Saturday after workers rejected Air Canada’s updated contract proposal. Within hours, Canada’s labor minister intervened, invoking legal powers to halt the strike and push both sides into binding arbitration. Despite this directive, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) vowed not to return until Air Canada is forced back to the bargaining table.

Union leaders said members are demanding fair wage increases and compensation for unpaid ground duties such as boarding-related tasks. They accused the government of siding with the airline and undermining workers’ rights by intervening. CUPE also raised concerns about conflict of interest, pointing out that the head of the industrial relations board previously worked as legal counsel for Air Canada.

The airline, which operates flights to 180 cities worldwide, warned that the strike had already caused the suspension of over 700 flights, affecting 130,000 daily passengers. Air Canada’s proposal detailed that by 2027, senior flight attendants could earn CAN$87,000 annually, but the union rejected the offer as below inflation and market value. The dispute is now threatening to extend disruptions far beyond Canada, with ripple effects across international travel routes.

Business groups have warned that the ongoing work stoppage could worsen Canada’s economic struggles, particularly as new tariffs from the United States already weigh heavily on trade and consumer prices. Passengers holding Air Canada tickets have been advised not to go to airports until further notice. Meanwhile, negotiations remain stalled, raising uncertainty about when flights will fully resume and when frustrated travelers will finally see relief.