Zelensky, Trump meet amid peace deal talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Monday to meet US President Donald Trump and European leaders for high-stakes talks aimed at shaping terms of a possible peace deal. The visit follows Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which produced no ceasefire but promises of “robust security guarantees” for Ukraine. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and several NATO leaders are also attending discussions.

Trump has stated that Ukraine’s entry into NATO and reclaiming Crimea are not options, echoing long-standing Russian demands. Zelensky, however, continues to reject territorial concessions and insists on protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty. The talks are expected to cover Russia’s annexed regions, including Donetsk and Lugansk, where fighting remains most intense. European leaders plan to question Trump on Washington’s readiness to contribute to Ukraine’s security under any new agreement.

Zelensky emphasized upon arrival that he seeks a quick but reliable end to the war. He called Washington’s offer of security guarantees “historic,” while awaiting clarity on what Trump and Putin discussed in Alaska. Trump’s envoy suggested Moscow had made limited concessions, particularly concerning contested regions, though details remain uncertain. This raises concerns among European allies about the risk of pressure on Ukraine to accept unfavorable terms.

Since February, tensions between Trump and Zelensky have been high, but Washington’s shifting stance toward Moscow has created new diplomatic openings. However, critics warn that offering Russia territorial control over occupied or partially captured regions would amount to rewarding aggression. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that only Russia is proposing a “peace plan” that equals capitulation, while Poland insisted pressure should be applied on Moscow, not Kyiv.

The stakes remain high as Russian forces continue gradual advances, especially in Donetsk, while Ukraine struggles to defend key positions. A potential trilateral summit involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky has been floated, but Moscow has downplayed the idea. For now, Ukraine and its allies face the challenge of ensuring any agreement preserves sovereignty, prevents further Russian advances, and provides lasting security guarantees without forcing concessions that weaken Kyiv’s position.