Pakistan confirms two new polio cases

Pakistan’s fight against polio faced another setback as two fresh cases were confirmed, raising the country’s total tally for 2025 to 21. Health authorities reported that the new infections were detected in Kohistan Lower, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Badin, Sindh. The victims include a six-year-old girl from Union Council Pattan in Kohistan Lower and a 21-month-old girl from Union Council Matli-2 in Badin district.

With these latest detections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has now reported 13 cases this year, Sindh six cases, while Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan recorded one case each. Officials warned that the persistence of polio reflects continuing gaps in vaccination coverage and community awareness. They stressed that children in areas with low vaccine acceptance remain highly vulnerable to this incurable and disabling disease.

Polio is a highly infectious virus that can cause permanent paralysis and has no cure, but timely vaccination offers reliable protection. Health experts emphasized that every child under five must receive repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during each campaign. They further noted that routine immunisations, when completed on time, strengthen immunity and safeguard children from preventable diseases.

To close immunity gaps, authorities announced a Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign from September 1 to 7, targeting more than 28 million children in 99 districts across Pakistan. In southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the drive will begin on September 15, where vaccinators will focus on reaching children in hard-to-access and high-risk areas. Officials assured that all preparations are underway to make the campaign effective and far-reaching.

Health experts urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children receive polio drops in every campaign without delay. They explained that frontline health workers are playing a critical role in protecting future generations, but community support remains essential. By countering misinformation and spreading awareness, families and local communities can strengthen vaccination efforts and help Pakistan move closer to eliminating polio once and for all.