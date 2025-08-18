FBR consultant proposes biometric verification app for overseas Pakistanis

In a major development, a tax consultant has proposed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) enable biometric verification through a mobile application. According to the report, the proposal suggests incorporating face recognition and fingerprint scanning features into the app to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and disabled taxpayers, who face severe hardships due to flaws in the current biometric verification system. Currently, the reliance on NADRA’s physical infrastructure has created major hurdles for timely registration and tax return filing. To overcome these obstacles, the consultant recommended that the proposed mobile app should be directly integrated with FBR and NADRA databases. According to experts, a digital solution will eliminate delays in registration, enhance compliance, and broaden the tax net, ultimately increasing national revenue.