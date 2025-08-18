Dustin Johnson grabs share of lead in Indianapolis

Dustin Johnson shot a 7-under-par round of 64 and tied Columbia’s Sebastian Munoz at the top of the leaderboard at the LIV Golf Indianapolis in Westfield, Indiana

Both players are at 16-under 126 through two rounds at the par-71 Club at Chatham Hills Course.

Johnson posted a bogey-free round and has not bogeyed a hole since shooting a four on the par-3 second hole on Friday. He birdied six holes in an eight-hole stretch in the middle part of the round, posting a score of 32 on both the front and back nines.

Munoz, who shot a 12-under 59 on Friday, looked like he would run away with the tournament after birdieing six of the first seven holes to reach 18 under. He was erratic on the back nine, playing even-par golf until hitting a poor tee shot on 18 and ending up with a double bogey to fall back into a tie with Johnson.

“I had a really great start,” said Munoz. “I kind of kept myself flowing from the momentum from yesterday. Got to, I think it was 6-under through 9, and then just a couple mistakes. Misjudgment of speed on 10 and then a really bad lie on 15 and unfortunately a bad swing on 18. I had my fair share of mistakes on that back nine. But yeah, looking forward to tomorrow.”

Johnson discussed trailing his playing partner by seven shots on the front nine.

“Obviously, he got off to a great start, I got off to a slow start, and I was seven back,” said Johnson. “But you’ve just got to keep trying to make birdies. Get it in the fairway and just get looks. That’s what I did. I did that from about 6 on in. I played really well.”

Six players are tied for third place at 12 under. Of those, Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Spain’s David Puig posted the best rounds of Saturday, each 8-under rounds of 63.

Meronk eagled the par-5 seventh and 13th holes.

Also tied at 12 under are Thomas Pieters of Belgium, Patrick Reed, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson. Spain’s Jon Rahm, South Africa’s Brandon Grace and Bubba Watson are one stroke behind that group of six in a three-way tie for ninth.

Johnson is also looking forward to the challenge of what could be a match-play situation on Sunday.

“You’ve just got to play from the fairway here,” said Johnson. “If you can play out of the fairway, you get a lot of good chances, you can attack the golf course. But if you’re in the rough or fairway bunkers, it’s tough. But yeah, as long as I drive it well tomorrow, I think I’ll contend.”