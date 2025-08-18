Lara urges CWI to appoint Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo to revive West Indies

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara urged Cricket West Indies (CWI) to involve Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Kieron Pollard in efforts to revive the team. Lara also stated that their recent experience and strong connection with current players make them ideal mentors to tackle the team’s ongoing talent drain. West Indies cricket are in a severe crisis after their recent heavy defeats. The team lost three Tests and five T20Is against Australia, including a record low score of 27 in a day-night Test match. They then suffered a T20I series loss to Pakistan but recovered with a 2-1 ODI series win under skipper Shai Hope. In an Instagram post, Brian Lara said that Cricket West Indies should involve Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Kieron Pollard in mentoring the current squad. Lara stated that they can guide, motivate, and address the challenges facing modern West Indian cricketers.