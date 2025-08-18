Saba Qamar back to work after two-week medical hiatus

Versatile actor Saba Qamar has returned to work after a two-week break prompted by a serious health scare earlier this month.

On August 1, the acclaimed Baaghi star collapsed on set during a shoot after experiencing chest pain, leading to an emergency hospitalisation where doctors performed an angiography to assess her condition.

In the days following the incident, Saba reassured her fans via Instagram, promising a swift return to work. She later opened up through a series of heartfelt Instagram stories, revealing that her health crisis had been compounded by emotional stress, heartbreak and personal struggles.

Candid and reflective, the actress urged her followers not to suppress emotional pain or trauma, emphasising the importance of open conversation around mental health. “Bottling it up only takes a toll on your body and soul,” she shared.

Now, nearly two weeks later, Saba is back on set. In a recent Instagram update, she expressed both gratitude and cautious optimism. “My health is gradually improving, but I’m still not 100% well,” she wrote. ?Despite not being fully recovered, she said she’s excited to dive into her latest project and give her all to her performance.

While she has yet to disclose details about the new project, her return has already sparked enthusiasm among fans. Known for her fierce talent and emotional depth, Saba Qamar continues to inspire with her resilience, authenticity, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

She concluded her message with a heartfelt request: “Keep me in your prayers for my health, for healing, and for this new journey I’m about to begin.”