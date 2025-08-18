Police stop ‘immoral event’ in Lahore; ‘Joyland’ screening banned

Punjab Police took notice of an allegedly immoral event and photo shoot in Lahore, leading to police action that resulted in the arrest of the main suspect along with several others.

Lahore Police in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said further raids are underway.

According to police, an FIR was registered after videos from the event went viral on social media.

Lahore DIG Operations said spreading obscenity under the guise of parties or photo shoots is a serious offense, warning that unlawful and immoral activities will not be tolerated. He added that all those involved will be brought before the law and any activity conflicting with Islamic values and national laws will face strict action.

In connection with the crackdown, authorities also halted the planned screening of the banned film ‘Joyland’ in Lahore.

Fashion designer Maria B, reacting to the development on social media, welcomed the move.

“Alhamdulillah this is a victory for all the parents who want to protect their kids & who love Islam. This isn’t the end of the struggle against the satanists & Zionists,” she wrote on X.

“Every parent & every institution needs to come together & join forces to educate our kids against this evil agenda. Thank you to everyone who helped protect our kids.”

Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’, Pakistan’s first-ever film to win an award at the Cannes Film Festival, had been banned by the Punjab government two years ago despite being selected as Pakistan’s official Oscar entry.

Film’s screening was scheduled for August 17 in Lahore at an alternative venue, was to include a Q&A session with the director. Organizers from OLOMOPOLO Media and Ticketwala had announced the screening earlier this week, with Sadiq confirming it on Instagram.