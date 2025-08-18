‘Severance’ cast makes major appearance at festival

Severance is arguably the most popular show on Apple TV+, with high anticipation for season three. Its cast made an appearance at an event on Saturday.

At the TV Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival at JW Marriott LA Live, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson were present.

Regarding season three filming, Matt Cherniss, who is the head of Apple TV+ programming, said it has not started yet.

“No one wants it to be another three year gap… I don’t believe that we have a production start date yet, but we’re moving in that direction,” he told Variety last month.

“I’m as excited as everyone else to see where the series goes. I may have a few ideas about where it’s heading, but I like to be surprised as much as anyone,” the executive said.

Similarly, Adam, who portrayed Mark in the series, earlier said on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast that it took quite some time to shoot an episode of season two.

“Well, it depends. It’s long. Season 2, I think it was 186 days for the season. Which is a long time. I think one episode took like six weeks and then it’s averaged out because we shoot them three at a time, all mixed up together,” he shared.a

Severance is streaming on Apple TV+.