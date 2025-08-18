‘Weapons’ tops North American box office for 2nd week

Buzzy horror film “Weapons” won the North American box office for a second week running with $25 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday. The Warner Bros. movie starring Julia Garner (“Ozark”) and Josh Brolin (“Avengers: Infinity War”) tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class. Analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called it a “strong” week-two performance, especially in a quiet summer weekend at the movies in the United States and Canada. Holding in second place was Disney’s “Freakier Friday” starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 body-swapping family film, at $14.5 million, Exhibitor Relations said. Debuting in third place was Universal action sequel “Nobody 2,” starring Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul” fame, at $9.3 million. “Critics like this story about a workaholic assassin trying to take a vacation with his family while getting caught up in trouble. Reviews and audience scores are both very good,” Gross said. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” Disney’s reboot of the Marvel Comics franchise, dropped to fourth place at $8.8 million.