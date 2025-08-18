Space Ambitions Revisited

Pakistan’s recent satellite launch marks a symbolic return to space, but it also forces us to confront how far we have drifted from the promise of the 1960s. When Pakistan became only the third country in Asia to launch a rocket, our space programme looked set to chart an ambitious course. Yet political upheavals, shifting priorities, and external interventions cut short that early momentum. Where India built steadily on its foundations, Pakistan faltered, allowing decades of neglect to hollow out an enterprise that once made us a regional pioneer.

Today’s successes–from earth-observation satellites to plans for a lunar mission by 2035–deserve recognition. SUPARCO’s latest deployment will directly benefit agriculture, disaster management, and national security. But pride alone cannot count as a strategy. Behind the headlines lies an uncomfortable truth: Pakistan’s advances are powered by Chinese rockets, Chinese training, and Chinese infrastructure. Every major milestone of the past decade has been achieved with Beijing’s support. While such a partnership is invaluable, it highlights a stark reality: Pakistan has yet to build the domestic capacity to stand on its own in space.

The deeper question is whether Pakistan possesses the student pool and intellectual base to sustain a space programme of its own. The answer, for now, is sobering. Islamabad spends less than 2% of its GDP on education, one of the lowest rates in South Asia. By comparison, India invests over $1.6 billion annually in ISRO, supported by a steady pipeline of more than 1.5 million engineering graduates each year. Pakistan produces roughly 30,000 STEM graduates annually, but very few specialise in advanced fields such as aerospace, astrophysics, or satellite systems. Space science is not sustained by symbolic launches but by classrooms filled with researchers and engineers, none of which Pakistan has cultivated at scale.

This dependency cannot be wished away. If Pakistan continues to rely entirely on external partners, it risks being a passenger in a journey where others set the course. Space Vision 2040, the government’s roadmap, will remain aspirational unless backed by serious reforms at home, including stronger funding for SUPARCO, scholarships dedicated to astrophysics and aerospace, and research partnerships that connect universities with industry. Without these steps, our ambitions will remain borrowed dreams.

The satellite that now circles above us should be more than a source of pride. It should be a reminder of the opportunity we once squandered and the chance we are being offered again. Pakistan can either continue to outsource its future or rebuild the scientific foundations that were eroded through decades of neglect. The choice is stark: invest in our people, reform our institutions, and secure our sovereignty in space, or remain forever dependent on others to carry us into orbit. *