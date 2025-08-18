Nature’s Payback

Pakistan is once again wading through grief after another monsoon disaster. Since late June, more than 645 people have lost their lives across the country, with over 320 deaths reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. In Buner, the worst-hit district, torrents of water and mud swallowed entire hamlets after a rare cloudburst delivered more than 150 millimetres of rain in a single hour. Families clawed through rubble with bare hands to retrieve their dead, burying loved ones in mass graves on flattened fields. Helicopters dispatched for rescue operations crashed under extreme weather, while relief convoys struggled to reach remote valleys cut off by collapsed bridges. What unfolded was not an unavoidable act of God, yet the latest proof that weak governance and poor planning can turn heavy rain into a national catastrophe.

This is not the first time nature has tested Pakistan, and it will not be the last. The floods of 2010 and the apocalyptic inundation of 2022, which killed nearly 1,700 people and caused damages exceeding 30 billion dollars, should have forced a reckoning. Instead, we remain trapped in a cycle of warnings ignored, disasters endured, promises made, and then swiftly forgotten. Meteorologists had cautioned that this year’s monsoon would bring heavier rainfall than usual, yet state agencies faltered in their duty to translate forecasts into lifesaving action. Evacuation plans never materialised, public messaging was weak, and communities were left exposed in floodplains and on fragile mountain slopes where unregulated construction has long undermined safety.

The human toll of this negligence is staggering. Children were swept away by gushing torrents; thousands of families were left without shelter; health facilities and schools collapsed just when they were most needed. Roads that serve as lifelines for trade and rescue alike disintegrated within hours. To describe these outcomes as natural is to absolve responsibility. Climate change may have intensified the rains, but it is decades of policy inertia, unchecked deforestation, and encroachment on riverbeds that turned rainfall into mass funerals.

What has compounded the tragedy is the waning of global attention. After the 2022 floods, Pakistan briefly occupied the world’s conscience, hailed as the frontline of climate injustice. Now, as death tolls climb once again, solidarity has thinned. Pledges have slowed, assistance is modest, and the burden of adaptation falls back on a state already overwhelmed and under-resourced.

If anything can emerge from this calamity, it must be the recognition that disaster preparedness cannot be an afterthought. Pakistan needs enforcement of land-use laws, serious investment in early warning networks that reach vulnerable households, and a permanent disaster management architecture that can act before–not after–the floods arrive. To resign ourselves to grief as a seasonal inevitability is to condemn future generations to the same cycle of devastation. *