Let’s Accommodate Others’ Interests Too!

If Allah has allowed us to explore the universe, why do we still live in caves? Let those caves be archived and become historical tourism sites.

What I am suggesting is that, why are we sticking to the old and bold precepts of classical realism, if it has failed to attain, maintain, and sustain peace, stability, and security at every level: global, regional, sub-regional, and even domestic, in many places? Why is there no realisation for the well-being of the people of the smaller and relatively weaker states? And, why are the international organisations such as the UN and ICJ so toothless that they cannot play any worthwhile role in stopping wars, conflicts, bloodshed, and genocide, particularly for the people of Palestine and Kashmir?

The simple answer lies in the power-hungry nature of the human being, which is inherently selfish and greedy, yet it fails to realise that the Creator created it to test it. Each person will be tested for their health, wealth, and children on the Day of Judgment. The Creator will particularly question those who were in a position to provide justice and common good to their populace, and failed to do so.

In this age of information and cyber warfare, one does not need to use nuclear weapons because the damage caused by digital warfare will be so devastating that the states will not be able to bear its consequences.

I have consistently argued that we are in a state of World War 2.5 for the last few years, and it has now expanded to WW 2.5 Plus, with a potential to grow into WW 3 at any time, either due to mischief or miscalculations.

In this age of information and cyber warfare, one does not need to use nuclear weapons because the damage caused by digital warfare will be so devastating that the states will not be able to bear its consequences. Since the identification of the culprits, states or non-state actors, may take time, attribution will be highly challenging. Moreover, cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, including energy, banking, health, education, and industrial units, will have a direct impact on the people, thereby alienating them from domestic institutions that fail to act.

The perpetrators intend to cause dissatisfaction and dissidence among the people so that it can harm the particular state without any attribution or retribution. Therefore, some mechanism must be put in place to avert this kind of war with an unknown, unseen enemy that can directly cause significant harm to the unarmed non-combatants and the general public from any part of the world.

As regards the title of this short article, it only reflects my viewpoint that we must learn to accommodate the interests of smaller and relatively weaker states, too. The 21st Century has seen several wars between the Unequal Military Powers (UMPs), such as US-led NATO versus Afghanistan, against Iraq, US-supported Israel against Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, particularly Gaza, etc. The results were similar; Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Gaza are devastated and may take decades to return to normalcy.

The causes of all of the above wars and conflicts were similar; the relatively smaller and weaker states did not become pliant states and wanted to resist repression and aggression. There is little doubt that these states suffered a lot due to their principled stand, but only history will decide whether the aggressors had the right to do what they did to these UMPs.

All of the wars and conflicts that caused deaths, devastation, and destruction of these smaller states could have been avoided if only the interests of these smaller states were given some weight by the superpower of the time.

It is never too late. The Russia-Ukraine war is over three years old now, and Ukraine, despite an all-out support by NATO, has lost a lot of lives and its territory. Therefore, it is time to negotiate a permanent ceasefire by giving up its efforts to join NATO, which remains the core cause of the war. President Trump and President Putin have met in Alaska for the purpose, and even if there was no breakthrough in the first summit meeting, the effort must go on. Let’s accommodate Russia’s viewpoint that it does not want NATO on its borders, and also respect Ukraine’s viewpoint about respecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Only then can such wars and conflicts be avoided, and my concerns about WW 2.5 escalating into WW 3 will be addressed.

I sincerely wish that major world powers would provide leverage to smaller and relatively weaker states and respect their interests, thereby avoiding wars between UMPs.

The writer of this article has authored four international books: Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan, South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace, Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War, and Diplomacy and Deterrence.”

The writer of this article has authored four international books: Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan, South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace, Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War, and Diplomacy and Deterrence.”