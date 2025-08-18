A Ballot Box Beyond Borders

The global Sikh community, a diaspora long scattered but now unified in a shared purpose, is leveraging the ballot box as its primary instrument of defiance against what it perceives as New Delhi’s authoritarian overreach. As the next phase of the Khalistan Referendum unfolds in Washington, D.C., it is becoming increasingly clear that the Indian government’s attempts to silence this movement are not only failing but are also inadvertently exposing a troubling slide towards illiberalism on the world stage.

This unfolding drama is a profound study in the limits of state power in an interconnected world. New Delhi’s aggressive playbook, as documented across multiple continents, betrays a profound miscalculation. The brazen assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, the suspicious death of Avtar Singh Khanda in the UK, and the foiled plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the U.S. are not isolated incidents but rather the most visible points of a coordinated campaign. This pattern of alleged transnational repression, which also includes digital surveillance and the intimidation of activists’ families, is a direct challenge to the sovereignty of nations like Canada, the UK, and the U.S.

In a world where information flows across borders effortlessly, New Delhi’s desire to control the narrative is proving to be a futile endeavour.

Far from being fringe activities, these referendums stand on a solid foundation of international law. As the United Nations Charter’s Article 1 enshrines the principle of self-determination, it is no surprise that no UN member state has criminalised these democratic exercises. Western democracies, in particular, have stood firm in their commitment to free speech, defending the Sikhs’ right to political expression. This has created a critical friction point: while India seeks to extend its repressive reach, democratic nations are compelled to protect the political freedoms of their citizens, exposing India’s activities in the process.

The legal and digital realms offer further evidence of this strategic failure. Western courts have consistently rejected India’s extradition requests for referendum leaders, citing a lack of credible evidence and, more critically, the political motivation behind the charges. This legal pushback is mirrored in the digital world. Major tech giants like Google, YouTube, and X have refused Indian demands to block referendum-related content, underscoring the global consensus against censorship and for the preservation of open discourse. In a world where information flows across borders effortlessly, New Delhi’s desire to control the narrative is proving to be a futile endeavour.

In its efforts to curb the Sikh diaspora’s political activities, New Delhi is not only failing but is also reinforcing a narrative of heavy-handedness that mirrors colonial-era patterns of repression. This approach risks isolating India from its democratic allies, who must choose between political expediency and the fundamental principles of liberty and justice. The global Sikh community’s use of the ballot is not just a call for a separate state; it is a powerful, peaceful rebuke of a state’s attempt to govern by intimidation and control, setting a precedent that democracies worldwide would do well to heed.

The writer is a freelance columnist.