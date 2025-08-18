KP CM announces Rs2m compensation for each flood victims’ families

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited the flood-ravaged district of Buner, one of the hardest-hit areas in the province, to assess the devastation and announce relief measures.

Accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat, the Chief Minister declared a compensation of Rs 2m each for the families of those who lost their lives in the catastrophic floods.

During his visit, Chief Minister Gandapur reviewed the extensive damage caused by the floods and monitored ongoing relief operations.

He was briefed by the divisional and district administrations on the loss of life, property damage, and the progress of relief efforts.

The Chief Minister also met with affected families, offering condolences and assurances of government support. Provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other relevant officials were present during the visit.

The floods, triggered by torrential rains and cloudbursts, have claimed 340 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to official reports.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of more moderate to heavy rainfall expected across the province, including in flood-affected areas such as Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and surrounding regions, from August 18 to August 22.

The provincial government has pledged to intensify relief efforts to support the affected communities as the region braces for further rainfall.