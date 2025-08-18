Punjab CM orders reduction in fares following diesel price cut

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to reduce transport fares in line with the recent reduction in diesel prices, declaring it the fundamental right of people.

“The reduction in transport fares is a right of citizens, and their exploitation will not be tolerated,” the CM said while issuing instructions on Sunday.

She further directed that the revised fare lists must be prominently displayed for public awareness.

The CM ordered district administrations and the transport department to ensure strict compliance across the province, warning that action will be taken against transporters who fail to implement the government’s notified fares.

Torrential rains

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all stakeholders, including the district administrations, PDMA, Police, and Rescue 1122, to remain on high alert and take timely precautionary measures in view of possible torrential rains across Punjab.

The CM instructed deputy commissioners and relevant officers to remain present in the field and ensure full implementation of PDMA’s instructions. Special measures were ordered to deal with the risk of cloudbursts in upper Punjab, and advance arrangements were directed to prevent possible flood torrents in Koh-e-Sulaiman river valleys. Additional directives were issued for precautionary measures in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Koh-e-Sulaiman regions.

The CM slapped a ban on tourist travel to Murree and adjoining areas as a precautionary step, citing the dangers of cloudbursts, landslides, and heavy rains. On her orders, the PDMA Punjab was fully mobilised to provide resources, including boats, life jackets, and emergency equipment to populations living near waterways.

She directed deputy commissioners to stay in close contact with the PDMA authorities and ensure preventive action against possible flooding from rising river flows. “Immediate evacuation of citizens from riverbeds must be ensured,” she stressed. The chief minister also ordered a strict ban on bathing in rivers, canals, and streams during the monsoon emergency.

The CM instructed Punjab Police to increase patrolling along rivers and streams. She further appealed to parents to keep their children away from waterways to prevent accidents during flooding.