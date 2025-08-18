Seven friends gunned down in ambush

At-least seven people were killed while one was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire in the suburban area of Regi Sheno Khel here Sunday.

Police said the victims were returning from a picnic at Tanda Dam to their village, Khara Ghari Muhammad Zai, when they were ambushed by armed assailants. All of them were reportedly friends.

Rescue 1122 teams and a heavy police contingent reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The injured, identified as Abdul Razzaq, 18, son of Noor-ur-Rehman, was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar for further treatment.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Samad, 31, son of Noor-ur-Rehman, Sajid, 25, son of Aziz-ur-Rehman, Yousaf, 18, son of Muhammad Asim, Ashfaq, 18, son of Syed Alam, Mustafa, 15, son of Muhammad Alam, Hamza, 16, son of Nasir, and Yasir, 15, son of Salahuddin.

The attackers managed to escape after the assault. Police have launched a large-scale search operation in the area to track down and arrest the culprits.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat Taj Muhammad Khan visited the scene of the tragic incident that took place in Regi Sheno Khel, where seven people were killed and one was injured due to by unknown suspects.

During the visit, SDPO City Circle Hafeez-ur-Rehman, SP CTD Saadat Khan, SHO City Fayyaz Khan and other investigative teams were also present. SP Investigation carefully examined the evidence obtained from the scene and issued necessary instructions to the investigation team.

“This is a very sad incident and we will bring the accused involved in the incident to justice”, SP Investigation said.

He further said that those who take the law into their own hands will not be forgiven at any cost.

A large-scale search and strike operation has been launched against the accused under the supervision of DPO Kohat and RPO Kohat.

He added that the investigation team will use modern resources and all expertise to reach the accused as soon as possible.

Later, SP Investigation Taj Muhammad Khan went to the house of the deceased, where he met the heirs.

He prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased and assured the grieving family that all resources will be used to arrest the unknown accused involved in the incident and justice would be ensured at all costs.