Construction of 2.1m homes rapidly underway: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has said that in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision, the construction of 2.1 million houses is rapidly underway, of which 0.8 million have been completed. Through Sindh Rural Support, more than 1.2 million women have become self-reliant.

He said that under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision and the directives of the Chief Minister, the Sindh government is taking practical steps on public welfare projects.

Nasir Shah said that Sindh is the only province in the country where people come to settle rather than leave. The large influx of people settling in Karachi has created challenges in urban planning.

The Energy Minister said that under the Constitution of Pakistan, no citizen can be prevented from moving to or settling in any part of the country.

He further said that Najmi Alam has presented an excellent plan for the improvement and resettlement of katchi abadis (informal settlements), while major projects are being completed to reduce traffic congestion in Karachi.

He added that new link roads and loops are being developed to provide citizens with better and alternative travel facilities. News desk