70th birth anniversary of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad celebrated

The 70th birthday of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad was celebrated, in which senior broadcasters of the country, government officials, civil society representatives and radio employees participated in large numbers.

The anniversary cake was cut in the studios of Radio Pakistan, after which a birthday ceremony was held in Ustad Niaz Hussain Auditorium, which started with prayers for the flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan and expressing solidarity with them.

Addressing the event, the speakers said that the importance and usefulness of radio in the modern era of media is still established today.

Addressing this occasion, station director Ali Akbar Hungarjo said that Radio Hyderabad has played an unparalleled role in creating social awareness from folk literature to children’s literature, from folk music to classical music, from education to social awareness.

He said that the radio has played an important role in the development of agriculture and in creating environmental awareness.

Keeping in view the requirements of the modern era, broadcasting through podcast studios and digital media has been started, which is gaining popularity all over the world.

He said that keeping in view the modern era of media, Asan has also digitized the radio records and started radio broadcasts on digital media, which are loved by listeners all over the world. He said that Radio Pakistan’s position as a public broadcaster is a unique position in this society, which will never diminish.

He said that Radio Pakistan Hyderabad is playing a wonderful role in the development of culture and literature today.