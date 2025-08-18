Three dead as dumper runs over motorcycle in Thatta

A speeding dumper runs over a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to two others on Sujawal Road, Thatta, Sindh.

According to rescue sources, the deceased have been identified as Irshad, Karo, and a young girl named Shahnaz. Among the injured are a woman and a child, both of whom were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police have arrested the dumper driver in on the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, at least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured. Earlier, a speeding dumper crashed into a bungalow in Karachi, resulting in injuries to the driver and the cleaner.

As per details, the dumper, loaded with construction debris, collided with a boundary wall of a bungalow near Defence Morr while en route to Punjab Colony. Police stated that the impact caused damage to the bungalow’s wall. The dumper driver has been taken into custody. The driver claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

Traffic police confirmed that both the driver and the cleaner sustained injuries in the crash and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.