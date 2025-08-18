Full rollout of ‘Sindh Business One Stop Shop’ in April 2026

The Sindh Business One Stop Shop (SBOSS) platform is undergoing a comprehensive enhancement process, with full rollout and integration targeted for completion by April next year.

Talking to Wealth Pakistan, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Qasim Naveed said efforts are underway to resolve technical and operational challenges identified during the earlier implementation phases, Waves 1 and 2, making the system more robust, efficient, and user-friendly for all stakeholders.

He said this timeline encompasses the phased onboarding of various government departments, ensuring a smooth transition for each one into the digital ecosystem. Critical legal reforms are also in progress to support and streamline operations within the platform.

The project involves a significant legal roadmap, including the proposal of over 250 legal amendments to modernise regulatory systems and fully integrate SBOSS’s online application and e-payment functionalities into the legal framework.

Breaking new ground in Pakistan’s business landscape, the provincial government recently launched SBOSS, an innovative digital platform set to revolutionise business registration and licensing across the province.

Powered by advanced integration with national databases and pioneering blockchain technology, SBOSS was launched by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

SBOSS offers entrepreneurs and small business owners an intuitive, round-the-clock online gateway to navigate complex regulatory procedures with unprecedented simplicity and transparency.

The platform has been developed with financial support from the World Bank under the Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project. For long-term sustainability, the government of Sindh has taken institutional steps, including the cabinet’s approval on May 30, 2024, to establish the Sindh Investment Authority, which will oversee and sustain SBOSS operations and reform implementation.

The initiative marks a major step towards improving Sindh’s — and the country’s — rankings on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index by making the regulatory environment more efficient and transparent.

Naveed said to ensure seamless coordination, SBOSS is designed to integrate with the Pakistan Business One Stop Shop (PBOSS), which is currently under development.

He said Sindh is leading as the first province to launch such a system. Once PBOSS is live, this integration will allow real-time data sharing and synchronised approvals across federal and provincial levels for a truly unified business facilitation experience.