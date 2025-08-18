Punjab Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programmes

Punjab Police remained on high alert during Christian worship and prayer services held in churches across the province, including Lahore.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had directed RPOs and DPOs to strengthen security arrangements at all churches and sensitive locations. He emphasized that supervisory officers must personally inspect security measures and ensure foolproof arrangements.

Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite teams conducted effective patrolling around churches and adjoining areas. Officers and personnel on duty were instructed to stay highly vigilant and keep strict watch on any suspicious elements.

Search and sweep operations were also carried out around churches, Christian localities, and sensitive sites to ensure security.

Dr. Usman Anwar further stressed the importance of promoting interfaith harmony, urging religious scholars, members of the Christian community, and peace committees to work together to maintain peace and unity.