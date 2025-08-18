NDMA, Armed Forces, welfare organisations rush relief to flood-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in coordination with the armed forces and over a dozen national and international welfare organizations, continues to dispatch relief goods to flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to NDMA officials, the ongoing operation includes the delivery of food supplies, tents, medical kits, and other essential items to communities impacted by recent monsoon-triggered flooding.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is extending full support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Alkhidmat Foundation has dispatched ration bags, cooked meals, clean drinking water, dry milk, and water tankers to affected areas.

Helping Hands has contributed food and clean drinking water. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has deployed ambulances, distributed food and tents, and set up medical camps to provide treatment.

Islamic Relief has mobilized volunteers to assist in rescue and relief operations. Penny Appeal has supplied food and clean drinking water to affected communities.

In a joint effort, WHH and IDEA have provided relief goods valued at 50,000 euros. The Rural Development Organization has established a medical camp in Pir Baba Bazaar to deliver essential healthcare services.

The Edhi Foundation has dispatched ambulances to support emergency response in affected areas. The Environmental Protection Society has supplied food and clean drinking water. KS Relief has distributed relief kits, while Secours Islamique France has provided tents, hygiene kits, and kitchen sets to assist displaced families.