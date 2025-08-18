UAE, Russia, UK offer condolences as Pakistan reels from deadly northern floods

The presidents of UAE, Russia and the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed grief over the loss of lives from the recent flooding in Pakistan this week, as monsoon rains triggered flash floods and hill torrents to submerge towns across northern Pakistan.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan, according to UAE’s WAM news agency.

The message came as Pakistan’s monsoon death toll surged to 645 since late June, with 332 people killed in the past three days amid continuing rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

“We in the UAE stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time and pray that God grants a speedy recovery to all those who were injured,” the UAE president was quoted as saying by WAM on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lammy contacted Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to express his sorrow over the deaths caused by the floods, Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Dar is in the UK till Aug. 19 to strengthen ties with London and launch a land record project.

“He [Lammy] expressed UK’s solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult time and also wished DPM/FM productive engagements during the visit to London,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

In London, Dar will hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The UK is among Pakistan’s largest bilateral development partners, with cooperation spanning education, health, climate resilience, governance reform and trade. It is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas, estimated at over 1.6 million people, who contribute significantly to remittances, business and cultural links.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote a letter of condolence for his Pakistani counterpart Zardari on Saturday, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said in a report on Saturday.

“President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in a condolence letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the APP reported.

As the government strives to take control of the situation, Putin expressed “heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured,” the APP said.

“The Russian President expressed best wishes for the affected families,” it added.

Putin, the UAE president and Lammy join a growing list of world leaders extending support to Pakistan amid the tumultuous monsoon season.

On Saturday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya also called Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to convey Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah’s condolences. He assured Pakistan of Kuwait’s readiness to offer assistance during this humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed solidarity with the victims of torrential rains and floods in Pakistan on Saturday.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the floods and torrential rains that struck several provinces, resulting in several deaths and injuries,” it said.