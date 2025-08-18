Punjab: Water levels in rivers continue to rise, land connectivity to dozens of villages cut off

The continuous rise in river water levels across Punjab has resulted in flooding in several districts, cutting off dozens of villages from land access and causing widespread destruction of crops and infrastructure. According to Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials, floods have already devastated agricultural lands, prompting evacuation announcements via mosques and the establishment of flood relief camps by Rescue 1122 and district administrations. The situation is expected to worsen as weather experts have forecast further heavy rainfall in the coming days.

PDMA reports that Punjab is currently under the influence of the seventh monsoon spell, expected to continue until August 23. Heavy rainfall is predicted across most districts, particularly raising concerns of flash flooding in the Potohar region and possible cloudbursts in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock. Other districts where heavy rain is expected include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Layyah.

In Kasur, the Sutlej River has overflowed, submerging multiple villages and severing land routes. Water discharge at Ganda Singh Wala headworks has reached 75,000 cusecs, while the water level at Kekar post stood at 19.60 feet as of 6 AM today. PDMA has raised concerns that India may release more water from the Harike Headworks, potentially worsening the already critical flood situation. Affected areas in Kasur include Bhikkiwind, Wada Hako Wala, Aiman Nagar, Basti Bangladesh, and Chanda Singh. These areas have seen roads submerged, crops destroyed, and hundreds of acres of agricultural land lost, inflicting severe economic damage on local farmers.

District administrations and Rescue 1122 teams are actively involved in relief and evacuation efforts. Boat services have been launched to transport stranded residents to safer locations. Flood relief camps have been set up, providing medical aid, ration supplies, and fodder for livestock. The district government has urged residents to call Rescue 1122 in emergencies and evacuate to safer areas where possible.

A high-level flood is also being observed in Nallah Dek near Zafarwal, where water flow has surged to 22,000 cusecs, close to its capacity of 30,000 cusecs. Floodwaters have entered villages such as Lehri Kalan and Deoli, submerging homes and fields. Rescue 1122 has established four flood relief camps in Nallah Dek Skrot, Lehri, Deoli, and Kingra. A flood warning has been issued for all villages situated near Nallah Dek.

The public is urged to stay alert, follow evacuation instructions from local authorities, and avoid low-lying or river-adjacent areas during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The embankments of the Sutlej River have broken in Bahawalnagar, officials reported, adding that the water level continues to rise. In response, the district administration has imposed Section 144 to prevent public gatherings in the affected areas.

Similarly, in the Sutlej River region, several smaller embankments have failed in areas including Mouza Togira Sharif, Mari Mian Sahib, Chak Bhatian, and Rajika, causing floodwaters to inundate agricultural lands. There is a growing risk of adjacent settlements being submerged due to the large volume of floodwater. Erosion is also intensifying as a result of the river’s strong current. Rescue teams are actively working in the riverbed areas to evacuate residents to safer locations.

Meanwhile, a low-level flood has been observed in the Chenab River at Chiniot, rescue sources confirmed. More than 110,000 cusecs of water are flowing through the river, submerging several villages including Mouza Sahmal, Pirkot Taja, and Mouza Khadkan. Floodwaters have entered both agricultural fields and residential areas. Hundreds of acres of standing crops have been damaged, and district administration teams are assisting in relocating affected residents.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal stated that public announcements are being made in mosques to urge residents to evacuate. Five flood relief camps have been established, and all relevant departments, including the Health Department and Civil Defense, are participating in relief efforts.

Additionally, a moderate flood has been reported in the Indus River at Kundian. The inflow of water into the Chashma Barrage has been recorded at 450,500 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 435,400 cusecs. The water level at the barrage is 643 feet. A flood warning has been issued for the Kachha coastal areas, and mosque announcements are underway to prompt evacuations.

It is also worth noting that India has released floodwater into the Sutlej River, impacting areas in Chishtian. Rescue sources reported a rising threat of low-level flooding in the region due to the increased water flow. The situation is particularly severe in areas such as Basti Lodhran, Basti Qasim Ali, and Baba Jeevan Shah.

Currently, over 40,000 cusecs of water are flowing through the Sutlej River at Chishtian. Officials warn that the water level is expected to rise further over the next two days. Continuous land erosion has been reported, and floodwaters have reached crops near the riverbanks.