Shafay Hussain inaugurates IT lab

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, visited Gujrat and participated in a prize distribution ceremony held under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program at the Aden IT Center.

During the ceremony, the minister distributed certificates and awards among youth who successfully completed their training programs. A significant milestone was also marked with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Police Department and Aden IT Center. Under the agreement, children of police martyrs will receive free IT training, while children of serving police officials will be granted a 50 percent concession.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director of Aden IT Center, Abrar Ahmed, and DSP Headquarters, Naeem Gujjar. On this occasion, the minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer lab at the institution.

In his address, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized the critical importance of technical education for the country’s future, noting that more than 60 percent of Pakistan’s population comprises youth who must be equipped with modern knowledge and skills.

He highlighted that TEVTA institutions across Punjab have been upgraded with modern laboratories through the Chief Minister’s funding. He further shared that language courses in Chinese, German, Japanese, Arabic, and Korean are being introduced to broaden students’ global employability.