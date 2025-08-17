Pakistan’s data daughters coding a new legacy in global tech

In a modest government school classroom in Pakistan, a young Shafiqa Iqbal sat quietly, clutching a notebook as she dreamt of a future far beyond her small town. Forbidden by family to pursue higher education, she applied to university in secret, fueled by a fierce determination to break barriers. Today, Shafiqa is a Big Data Engineer at Google Poland, and a top-rated seller at Upwork, a shining example of a new generation of Pakistani women rewriting the rules of global tech and data science.

Data science has long been stereotyped as the domain of the ‘tech bro’ – men in hoodies, coding through the night. But a new generation of women is rewriting that narrative. In Pakistan, this shift is especially striking. A growing wave of female students is entering data science programs, driven by ambition, resilience, and curiosity. Their talent is being recognized globally, with Pakistani women securing roles at tech giants like Google and Meta.

Shafiqa’s journey is a symbol of a wider shift in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. Once discouraged from pursuing higher studies, Shafiqa applied to university in secret, secured a scholarship to Punjab University, and carved a path through freelancing and startup work that eventually led her to international tech roles. When APP asked about her motivation, she shared her mantra simply but powerfully:

“If you don’t see a role model, become one.”

Her story reflects a growing wave of Pakistani women excelling in data science-a field once seen as a male stronghold. As cultural barriers fade, women are claiming space and redefining leadership in STEM.

Traditionally steered toward teaching or medicine, more women are now choosing data science. Thanks to university programs and outreach, female enrollment has risen nearly 40% since 2018, says a COMSATS survey. Globally, women data scientists grew from 15% in 2018 to 24% today, a trend clearly visible on Pakistani campuses.

Dr. Nusrat Shaheen, Senior Faculty in Data Science at COMSATS, speaking to this scribe, noted the change firsthand:

“Five years ago, I could count the number of girls in my class on one hand. Now, nearly half are women-and many of them are project leaders.”

When questioned about university efforts to support this shift, she explained how institutions like LUMS, FAST, and COMSATS are fostering inclusivity through coding bootcamps, AI clubs, and female-led mentorship programs. She said these initiatives are breaking stereotypes early, inspiring schoolgirls to see data science as a space where they truly belong.

Zunaira Iqbal, a machine learning specialist at LUMS, shared with the news agency how community and peer support transformed her experience:

“In my first semester, there were only three girls in a class of 40. Now, we’ve built a community. We share resources, mentor juniors, and make sure no one feels out of place.”

Others, like Mahnoor Awan from COMSATS, emphasized to this correspondent the impact-driven nature of the field: “It’s not just about numbers, we’re influencing decisions in business, healthcare, and governance.”

FAST student Ayesha Rauf recalled to the news agency how a two-day Python bootcamp in high school shifted her entire perception of tech:

“I realized data science isn’t just about data; it’s about solving real-world problems like climate change and social equity.”

The shift goes beyond academia. In the corporate sector, women are leading AI-driven data projects at companies like Systems Limited and NetSol Technologies, transforming banking, logistics, and healthcare for millions.

The private sector is recognizing that diversity isn’t just ethical, it’s strategic. Gender-diverse teams offer wider perspectives, better problem-solving, and solutions that connect with broader audiences, especially in data science where human insight is key.

Challenges persist, with women still underrepresented in mid and senior data roles. Yet, universities, incubators, and progressive firms are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive future.

When this scribe spoke with Mishal Hussain, a Principal Analyst at HRCG Group UK and former University of Lahore lecturer, she reflected on the journey ahead: “Success isn’t a straight road. It’s about learning, adapting, and leading-wherever you end up.”

The rise of women in data science is not just a statistic, it’s a cultural shift. As APP reports, it’s a powerful indication that Pakistani women are not only claiming their place in tech but are becoming the architects of the country’s data-driven future.