Ecological degradation, illegal private mini dams threatening Namal Lake, agriculture and livelihood

The scenic Namal Lake in Mianwali is gradually facing an extinction owing to ecological degradation and construction of allegedly illegal mini dams by farmers in its catchment areas.

Built by the British in 1913, Namal Dam had led to formation of Namal Lake, a 30-minutes drive from Mianwali. It was a source of drinking water, irrigation of down stream areas of Mianwali, potable water to its surrounding villages like, Namal, Dhurnaka, Rikhi, Karli, Ban Hafiz Jee, Musakhel and their agriculture, besides a natural habitat for local and migrating birds.

Nestled in an idyllic setting Namal’s lake initial surface area of 5.5 sq km has now shrunk to 2.2 sq km, due to decades- long ecological degradation and decreasing inflow of fresh water from the catchment areas of Soon Sakesar and Salt Range. A team of Punjab Protection Agency (EPA) has already visited the area last week and noted that construction of dams upstream and siltation were two of the main reasons leading to the degradation of Namal Lake.

Over decades the flow of water from its main Nullahs feeding the Namal Lake like “Tarapi” “Golar” and “Raghera” has receded due to mini dams and decreasing rainfall in the area owing to changing weather patterns.

“Rapid rise in temperature is endangering Namal Lake life and can wipe it out entirely, if necessary restoration measures are not taken” said Namal Lake Restoration and Management Plan 2022-2027. It proposed silt removal, construction of energy dissipating structures, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, pollution control and establishment of monitoring mechanism.

Alarmed by the depleting water and fast drying up of the lake, an overseas Pakistani Saghir Ahmed, hailing from Namal along with the affected people of Mianwali, notables, community and political activists of the surrounding villages formally launched “Save Namal Lake” campaign to draw attention of the concerned authorities. Save Namal Lake campaign has urged the Punjab Government to implement the plan for restoration of the lake and help stave off the looming threat to agriculture and livelihood of people of the district in Namal Valley.

They have also appealed their elected representatives to help get the requisite funds for restoration of the lake and appealed the international environmental agencies to help restore ecological environs of the lake.

Residents of Mianwali and Namal Valley applauded the immediate intervention of the Coordinator to the Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif, Rana Ihsan Afzal who in a letter last month, had instructed the concerned departments including Punjab Environment Protection Agency to take necessary action in this regard.

Billing it as an “alarming environmental crisis unfolding at Namal Lake, Mianwali,” Rana Afzal Ihsan in his letter pointed that “the lake—a vital wetland ecosystem and a Ramsar Convention candidate—faces existential threats due to unregulated water extraction, encroachments, biodiversity loss, and lack of coordinated conservation efforts.”

A delegation of notables actively engaged in Save Namal Lake campaign has also met Deputy Commissioner Mianwali who has assured them of pursuing the matter.

Namal Lake used to be source of bread and butter for many families of the local boatsmen and fishermen. It has the potential of becoming a thriving tourist resort generating job opportunities for the locals and can turn into Namal stay point at scenic hills for the motorists driving from Karachi to Islamabad and to Northern Areas.

It is already a declared “game reserve” by Punjab Wildlife Department which is also responsible for checking illegal hunting of wildlife here while Punjab Tourism Department is responsible for enhancing tourism opportunities.

The Save Namal Lake campaign has made a fervent appeal to departments concerned to help revive the lake by taking necessary steps to protect its natural beauty as a scenic picnic spot.