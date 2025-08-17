Pakistan promotes cultural and literary ties at Southern China Book Fair

Pakistan’s Consul General in Guangzhou, China, Sardar Muhammad, attended the 2025 Southern China Book Fair to promote cultural ties and literary exchange, Gwadar Pro reported quoting a statement from the Consulate General.

The fair, which features over 1,500 publishers from around the world, was a platform for the diplomat to meet with Chinese publishing leaders and discuss enhanced cooperation through literature and creative works.

During the event, Sardar Muhammad participated in the launch of Low-Carbon Living: Green Cuisine at Your Fingertips, a bilingual book by documentary producer Lingling Li.

The Consul General highlighted the book’s inclusion of Pakistan’s signature dish, Biryani, noting that its vegetarian adaptations embrace sustainable living while preserving authentic flavours.

Drawing a parallel between Pakistani and Chinese traditions, he compared the layered preparation of Biryani to the Chinese rice dumpling, Zongzi.

“Whether it is families preparing Zongzi for the Dragon Boat Festival or Pakistani households cooking Biryani for Eid, both reflect a shared spirit of togetherness,” he said, adding that “diversity enriches, but shared values unite us.”

On the sidelines, he met with representatives from local media outlets, including Southern Metropolis Daily and Yangcheng Evening News, to discuss future cultural cooperation.

He remarked that “our people-to-people links continue to grow stronger.”

The 2025 Southern China Book Fair, held at the Canton Fair Complex, is an international cultural exchange platform, with Pakistan’s literary and culinary heritage prominently featured this year.