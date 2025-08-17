YouTuber Ducky Bhai held at Lahore Airport over gambling promotion

Authorities detained popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, at Lahore airport, officials confirmed Sunday. According to media reports, the National Crime Investigation Agency arrested Rehman on allegations of promoting online gambling. Investigators said the YouTuber was attempting to travel abroad when he was stopped at the airport. His name had already been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), preventing his departure. Rehman, one of Pakistan’s most followed content creators, is expected to face further questioning regarding the allegations, officials said.