Decision to hold by-elections in Lahore, Wazirabad and Mianwali under Rangers security

The Election Commission has decided to deploy Rangers for the by-elections in Punjab. A letter has been written to the Punjab Home Department for the deployment of Rangers outside the polling stations in the by-elections of Lahore, Wazirabad and Mianwali. Election Commission sources said that the Election Commission has decided to hold the by-elections in Punjab under the security of Rangers.

The seat of NA-129 Lahore had fallen vacant due to the death of PTI leader Mian Azhar.