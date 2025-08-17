Reporter accused of acid attack plot in London

LAHORE: Senior reporter in London Murtaza Ali Shah has been accused of acid attack plot and criminal damage to the car by another Pakistani reporter in London.

According to media reports, Pakistani journalist Asad Malik, who works with a private TV channel, publicly accused Murtaza Ali Shah, a senior journalist working in UK, of serious misconduct outside the flats of Nawaz Sharif family in London. Videos of the incident has gone viral on several platforms.

According to Asad Malik’s claim, the incident took place in London, outside the Avenfield Apartments — an area known for being the residence of some high-profile Pakistani politicians and public figures. Asad Ali has claimed to the media and the local police that Murtaza Ali Shah was involved in harassment, threats, and a plot to carry out an acid attack against him. Asad appeared visibly upset in the footage on social media and stated that he had called the police at the scene.

The videos show Asad speaking with police officers in London. He is seen explaining the situation and pointing towards Mr Shah who is standing on the same road outside Sharif flats. Asad Malik has said he decided to call the police after Mr Shah threatened to throw acid at him on the street, caused criminal damage to his car and went to his house to harass him and his family.

Videos show London police arriving on the road and speaking to Mr Murtaza Ali Shah. It shows Mr Shah’s statement being recorded by the police. Asad Malik has told the media that the police are investigating Mr Shah over the allegations. He said the investigation by the police was continuing.