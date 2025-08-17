Karachi braces for heavy rains, flood risk

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi and several other parts of Sindh from August 17 to 23 due to strong monsoon winds. Thunderstorms are also likely during this period, potentially disrupting daily life in the port city.

According to the Met Office, areas expected to receive rainfall include Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Tharparkar, Sanghar, and Badin. Some areas may experience isolated heavy downpours accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

The weather department has warned that heavy showers could lead to urban flooding, particularly in low-lying areas of Karachi. Waterlogging may also occur, and the situation could become dangerous if drainage systems are overwhelmed during back-to-back rainy spells.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as vulnerable structures, such as weak homes, electric poles, solar panels, and billboards, may sustain damage. Commuters, especially motorcyclists, are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours.

Farmers in Sindh have been advised to adjust their agricultural activities in light of the forecast to avoid damage to crops and livestock. Rainfall may benefit some crops, but flooding poses a serious risk in several districts.

Meanwhile, water levels at Guddu and Sukkur barrages remain at low flood levels, while Kotri Barrage continues to flow normally. However, as heavy rains persist in northern regions, including KP and Kashmir, the risk of further flash floods and landslides remains high.