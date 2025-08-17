Pakistan faces crisis as forests disappear

Pakistan is facing a critical environmental crisis as its forest cover has decreased by 18% since 1992, threatening the country’s climate, economy, and national security. Experts are now calling for urgent action to prevent further damage caused by deforestation, overgrazing, and climate-related disasters.

The largest share of this decline is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where forest loss, rangeland destruction, and mismanagement are contributing to devastating floods and landslides. Experts say that forests help absorb rainfall, prevent erosion, and regulate water flow, but their rapid disappearance is weakening Pakistan’s ability to withstand natural disasters.

From 3.78 million hectares in 1992, forest cover has dropped to 3.09 million hectares in 2025. Although annual deforestation has declined from 40,000 to 11,000 hectares, this loss still continues. Rangeland productivity has also decreased sharply, with grazing lands producing just 20–30% of their capacity, creating food shortages for livestock-dependent families.

Severe environmental damage is already visible. In recent years, cloudbursts and flash floods have destroyed homes and infrastructure in Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, and Bajaur. In Gilgit-Baltistan, where forest cover is now under 4%, the risk of forest fires and glacial lake outburst floods has increased dramatically due to barren, overheated mountains.

Environmentalists argue that plantation drives alone are not enough. They urge the government to treat deforestation as a national emergency, calling for strict action against timber mafias and corrupt officials. They also recommend wildfire management, community-led conservation, and sustainable energy alternatives to protect natural resources.

Experts stress that Pakistan’s forests are more than just trees — they are vital for water regulation, slope stability, and climate balance. Without strong leadership and quick action, the country will continue to face increasing floods, food insecurity, and widespread environmental disasters.